Qarabag FC earns next rating points for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qarabag FC scored 0.250 more points for Azerbaijan in the UEFA rankings after beating Linfield FC (Northern Ireland) 2:1 in the second meeting of the Europa League play-off round, Report informs.

So, having raised its points to 17,750, Azerbaijan still has the opportunity to move forward, despite being in the 26th place. At present, only Kazakhstan (18.750 points) out of the top three countries continue to struggle. Israel is ranked 23rd with 19,625 points and Belarus is 24th with 18.875 points.

Notably, Azerbaijan scored 2,375 points this season. Of these, 1,250 points (4 wins, 2 draws) belong to Qarabag, 1,125 points (4 wins, 1 draw) to Neftchi. Sabail and Gabala failed to score points.

News.Az

News.Az