Qarabağ FK face Liverpool for historic Champions League advance

The match will be held at Anfield Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time (GMT+4), News.Az reports.

The encounter will be officiated by Slovak FIFA referee Ivan Kružliak.

Liverpool currently sit in fourth place in the league standings with 15 points, while Qarabağ are 18th with 10 points.

Following their victory over Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt last week, Azerbaijan’s football powerhouse earned a strong opportunity to advance to the last 24 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history.