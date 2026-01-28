Yandex metrika counter

Qarabağ FK face Liverpool for historic Champions League advance

  • Sports
  • Share
Qarabağ FK face Liverpool for historic Champions League advance
Photo: Reuters

Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ FK will face football giant Liverpool in Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The match will be held at Anfield Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time (GMT+4), News.Az reports.

The encounter will be officiated by Slovak FIFA referee Ivan Kružliak.

Liverpool currently sit in fourth place in the league standings with 15 points, while Qarabağ are 18th with 10 points.

Following their victory over Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt last week, Azerbaijan’s football powerhouse earned a strong opportunity to advance to the last 24 of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      