Qarabağ FK face Newcastle in historic Champions League play-off
Azerbaijan's Qarabağ FK will play a historic UEFA Champions League play-off match today, taking on Newcastle United FC.

The Azerbaijani side, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, will host the English club at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:45 (GMT+4), News.Az reports. 

Norwegian referee Espen Eskås has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

The return leg will be played in England at 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 25.

Qarabağ made history by becoming the first Azerbaijani club to reach the UEFA Champions League play-off stage following an impressive performance in the league phase.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

