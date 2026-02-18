Qarabağ FK face Newcastle in historic Champions League play-off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Qarabağ FK will play a historic UEFA Champions League play-off match today, taking on Newcastle United FC.

The Azerbaijani side, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, will host the English club at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:45 (GMT+4), News.Az reports.

Norwegian referee Espen Eskås has been appointed to officiate the encounter.

The return leg will be played in England at 00:00 (GMT+4) on February 25.

Qarabağ made history by becoming the first Azerbaijani club to reach the UEFA Champions League play-off stage following an impressive performance in the league phase.

News.Az