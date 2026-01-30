UEFA Champions League: Qarabağ to face Newcastle United in play-off

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Qarabağ FK will take on England’s Newcastle United in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League.

The draw was held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, pairing the Azerbaijani champions with the English side, News.Az reports.

Qarabağ, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, will host the first leg at home before traveling to England for the return match. The play-off ties are scheduled for February 17–18 and February 24–25.

If Qarabağ progress from the play-off, they will face either Barcelona or Chelsea in the round of 16.

The Aghdam-based club finished the league phase of the Champions League in 22nd place with 10 points.

