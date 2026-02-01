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Qatar Airspace
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Global air travel remains severely disrupted, with many passengers unable to fly as planned after the Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern aviation hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhab.17 Apr 2026-16:18
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Qatar Airways has grounded its entire fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft while cutting more than 12,000 scheduled flights for April and May 2026, suspending services to over 60 destinations as regional disruptions continue.07 Apr 2026-10:29
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Qatar Airways is currently operating a limited schedule of passenger flights to and from Doha, maintaining operations under tightly controlled airspace conditions.25 Mar 2026-15:58
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Qatar Airways has warned passengers that refund requests may take longer than usual due to current circumstances, while stressing that its teams are working to process all cases as quickly as possible.23 Mar 2026-19:24
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Qatar Airways has relocated nearly a dozen widebody aircraft to a storage facility in Spain as the conflict in the Middle East continues.21 Mar 2026-02:12
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Qatar Airways has announced that it will operate a limited number of flights to and from Doha as scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.16 Mar 2026-09:38
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Qatar Airways has announced a limited flight schedule for several days in March after the closure of Qatari airspace forced the carrier to suspend most of its operations, leaving thousands of passengers awaiting updates on their travel plans.13 Mar 2026-16:54
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Qatar Airways said it will operate a limited number of flights to and from Doha after receiving temporary authorization to use restricted flight corridors.12 Mar 2026-14:09
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Qatar Airways has announced that its scheduled flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.09 Mar 2026-00:50
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