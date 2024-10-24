Qatar Airways halts flights to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar Airways announces that it is suspending flights to Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and limiting flights to Jordan amid soaring tensions and an expected Israeli strike on Iran, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“Due to the current situation in the Middle East region, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon until further notice,” the statement says.The airline says flights to Jordan will be limited to daylight hours.

