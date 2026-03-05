Qatar Airways starts relief flights for stranded travelers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar Airways said it will operate a number of relief flights from Muscat and Riyadh starting today to assist passengers stranded due to ongoing disruptions, News.Az reports.

In an update on X, the airline noted that its regular flights from Doha remain suspended as Qatari airspace continues to be closed, News.Az reports.

Flights from Muscat, Oman will depart for London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome and Amsterdam.

Another flight will leave from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Frankfurt.

Passengers are advised to monitor updates from the airline regarding further flight operations.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Update: Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. A further update…</p>— Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) <a href="https://twitter.com/qatarairways/status/2029425460245938314?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 5, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

News.Az