Qatar continues efforts to broker Gaza ceasefire

Qatari mediators are actively engaged in consultations to establish a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, according to Majed bin Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

"As for the talks on a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, they continue at a technical level. The talks are now being held in Doha," the diplomat, who is also an advisor to the country’s prime minister, said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. According to him, the consultations on Gaza are also being held on other tracks, including in Cairo."As you know, we are constantly coordinating with our brothers in Egypt. I cannot now comment on the progress of these talks, but I can say that they are continuing. No one can say for sure the timeframe within which the agreement will be reached," the spokesman said.On December 22, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported, citing sources, that the Israeli delegation was discussing with Qatari mediators in Doha ways to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and free all the Hamas-held hostages. According to the TV channel’s sources, the Israeli side "sees a prospect" of concluding a deal with Hamas despite "poor chances."

News.Az