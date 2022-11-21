Qatar holds grand opening ceremony of World Cup 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor in the Gulf state of Qatar on Sunday hosted the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, News.Az reports.

Qatar 2022 official mascot La’eeb, whose name is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player, along with the flags of all 32 participating nations were flying in the field.

African American movie star Morgan Freeman was among the guests.

Korean K-pop star Jungkook also performed a mini-concert.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, speaking at the opening ceremony said the event gathered people of all nationalities and beliefs.

"From Qatar, from the Arab world, I welcome everyone to the World Cup 2022," he said in a speech in a tent-shaped stadium.

"How lovely it is that people can put aside what divides them to celebrate their diversity and what brings them together all at once."

In the opening game of the championship, Ecuador defeated host Qatar 2:0.

News.Az