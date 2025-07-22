Qatar in talks to host 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has confirmed it is in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, aiming to bring the event to the Middle East for the first time.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) stated it already has 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place and hopes to "showcase the potential of Arab youth on the global stage," building on the success of hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The IOC, now led by Kirsty Coventry, is adopting a more inclusive approach to selecting host cities. Qatar previously missed out on the 2032 Games when Brisbane was fast-tracked as the preferred host.

However, Qatar could face stiff competition, with Saudi Arabia and India also likely contenders. Saudi Arabia is already set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, while India’s bid could be bolstered by Nita Ambani, a prominent IOC member and wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

