Qatar PM warns Israeli ceasefire violations threaten Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned that daily Israeli breaches of the Gaza ceasefire are endangering the entire agreement. He urged urgent progress to the second phase of the deal and called for unconditional humanitarian aid to reach the besieged territory.

The warnings came after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis as winter storms hit Gaza. Since the ceasefire began on October 10, Israel has violated the truce over 700 times, killing nearly 400 Palestinians, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Discussions also focused on establishing an international stabilization force and pressuring Israel to allow vital aid, including tents and winter supplies, to reach civilians. The second phase of the ceasefire envisions Hamas disarming and Israeli forces withdrawing, but tensions remain high following the assassination of a senior Hamas commander.

News.Az