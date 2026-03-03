Qatar says almost 8,000 people stranded in transit

Qatar says almost 8,000 people stranded in transit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qatar has announced that nearly 8,000 passengers are currently stranded in transit as the country’s airspace remains closed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities said the continued closure has disrupted flight operations, leaving thousands of travelers unable to proceed to their destinations.

No timeline has yet been provided for the reopening of the airspace.

News.Az