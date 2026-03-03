Yandex metrika counter

Qatar says almost 8,000 people stranded in transit

  • Middle East
  • Share
Qatar says almost 8,000 people stranded in transit
Source: Reuters

Qatar has announced that nearly 8,000 passengers are currently stranded in transit as the country’s airspace remains closed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities said the continued closure has disrupted flight operations, leaving thousands of travelers unable to proceed to their destinations.

No timeline has yet been provided for the reopening of the airspace.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      