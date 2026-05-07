Quantum Motion raises $160 million for silicon-based quantum computers

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Quantum Motion has raised $160 million in new funding to accelerate its development of quantum computers built using standard silicon chip manufacturing techniques, aiming to make the technology more scalable, affordable, and energy-efficient.

The London-based startup is working on a different approach to quantum computing by adapting conventional semiconductor technology rather than relying on more complex systems used by industry leaders such as IBM and Google, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Quantum computers are designed to solve problems beyond the reach of traditional computing systems. Their core building block, the qubit, can exist in multiple states simultaneously, unlike classical bits that are limited to either 0 or 1.

The company’s method is based on using electron spin within silicon transistors to create qubits. This approach builds on existing semiconductor manufacturing processes, which Quantum Motion believes could enable large-scale production at significantly lower cost.

CEO James Palles-Dimmock said the company’s strategy focuses on adapting widely used transistor technology into high-quality qubits, rather than developing entirely new hardware systems from scratch. He suggested that this could eventually allow quantum computers to be produced for a fraction of current expected costs.

The funding round was co-led by investors including DCVC and Kembara, with participation from several venture capital firms and strategic backers such as Bosch Ventures and Porsche Automobil Holding.

If successful, Quantum Motion’s approach could represent a major step toward making practical quantum computing systems more commercially viable and closer to real-world deployment across industries.

News.Az