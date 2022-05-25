Queen Elizabeth II congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, New.Az reports.

“As you celebrate the important occasion of your National Day, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency, and send my good wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. As we overcome global health challenges together, with determination and fortitude, may we look to better times in the future,” Queen Elizabeth II said in her congratulatory message.

News.Az