Rahaman Ali, younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, dies at 82

Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of heavyweight icon Muhammad Ali, has passed away at the age of 82, the Muhammad Ali Center confirmed on Monday. He died on Friday, August 1.

A devoted companion throughout Muhammad’s legendary boxing career, Rahaman was also a professional boxer in his own right, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reflecting on his impact, DeVone Holt, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, said:

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman. He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper’.”

Ring Magazine also paid tribute:

“The Ring is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Rahaman Ali. Our sympathies are with the Ali family at this time.”

Born in July 1943—18 months after his brother—Rahaman was originally named Rudolph Arnett Clay before changing his name, following in Muhammad’s footsteps.

He stood by his brother through every major moment, often seen at Muhammad’s training camps and ringside at many of his historic bouts. He even made his professional debut on the undercard of Muhammad’s first title-winning fight against Sonny Liston in February 1964.

Over the course of his own career, Rahaman fought in 18 professional bouts, achieving 14 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. He retired in 1972 following a knockout loss to Jack O’Halloran, a heavyweight fighter who also appeared in the Superman film series. It was the only stoppage defeat of Rahaman’s career.

Rahaman later chronicled his life in two books: That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard (2014) and My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography (2019).

