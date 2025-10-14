Rahul leads India to series sweep over West Indies with unbeaten 58

Resuming Day 5 on 63-1 and needing only 58 more runs to win, India comfortably reached their target, adding to their dominant first Test triumph in Ahmedabad by an innings and 40 runs, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The Caribbean team was forced to follow on after being dismissed for 248 in reply to India’s first-innings total of 518-5 declared, a 270-run deficit.

Shai Hope struck his first test century in eight years and John Campbell posted 115, his first test century, to help West Indies reach 390 in the second and ensure India had to bat twice to win the match.

It was only the fourth time since 1961 that India was forced to bat again in a test after enforcing the follow-on.

West Indies has not beaten India in their last 26 tests — home or away — dating to 2002.