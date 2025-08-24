Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, caught on video appearing to violently assault pro wrestler -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, appeared to violently assault a professional wrestler during an independent wrestling event in California on Saturday, News.Az informs via Yahoo Sports.

The disturbing scene was captured live on streaming platform Kick. In the video, Jackson can be seen entering the ring at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event, hoisting independent wrestler Stuart Smith — aka Syko Stu — above his head, then slamming him onto the mat hard. Jackson then mounts the already seemingly unconscious wrestler and unloads more than 20 unanswered punches to his head before being forcibly ripped away by a swarm of other wrestlers.

News.Az