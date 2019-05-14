Rally in support of President Ilham Aliyev staged in Brussels

European Azerbaijanis have staged a rally in support of President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, Belgium., AZERTAC reports.

The rally was organized by Azerbaijan-Belgium Friendship Society.

Heads and members of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations from Germany, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, France and other European countries joined the rally.

Rally participants chanted slogans such as “Mr President, Welcome to Europe!”, “Mr President, we greet you!”, expressing their continuous support for Azerbaijani President and his political course.

