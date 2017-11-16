Rally staged outside Armenian embassy to Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijanis held a rally outside the Armenian embassy in Tbilisi demanding the release of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken hostage by Armenians in the occupied Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan in 2014.

The rally joined by representatives of Azerbaijani organizations in Georgia, as well as Azerbaijani activists and students began from the Marjanishvili metro station, an APA correspondent reported from Tbilisi.



The rally participants chanted various slogans such as “Freedom to Azerbaijani hostages”, “End to Armenian occupation”, etc.



Kurdoglu Asgarov, the son of Dilgam Asgarov, who joined the rally, said that Armenians have been illegally holding his father and Shahbaz Guliyev hostage for four years. He noted that the rally is aimed at drawing the attention of the international community to the fate of the Azerbaijani hostages.



In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in the occupied Kalbajar district. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.



On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years.

News.Az

