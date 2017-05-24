Ramadan to start on May 27 - FATWA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Gazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued a fatwa on the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the calculations conducted by the Shamakhi-based Tusi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijani Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the 1st of Ramadan—that is, when the moon appears—will fall on June 7 this year, APA reported.



The CMO, together with the ANAS Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, has compiled a special Ramadan booklet that includes the dates of the first day of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, salah times, as well as daily prayers specific of this month.



“It’s inadmissible of clerics and believers to use provocative and divisive calendars that belong to other denominations and are likely to provoke denominational and time disputes. We’re confident that the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations and local executive authorities will help us with this issue and control the promotion and spread of calendars compiled by the CMO that are essential in preventing denominational discrimination,” the fatwa reads.



It is also noted that Eid al-Fitr will be will celebrated on June 26 – the 1st of Shawwal with the appearance of moonrise in our territory.



The fatwa also says that the time of Zakat al-Fitr, which is the charity given to the poor at the end of the fasting in Ramadan, is the last ten days of Ramadan.



The Caucasian Muslims Office and the Scientific-Religious Council calls on believers that it is one of the major sins to sit at tables laid before Iftar.



“Believers who ignore our warning will be taken drastic measures against,” the fatwa says.

