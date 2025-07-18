Rangers acquire Jose Ruiz in trade with Braves

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Texas Rangers have added to their bullpen, acquiring right-handed pitcher Jose Ruiz from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Dane Dunning.

Ruiz, who began the 2025 season with Atlanta, lost his spot on the Braves’ 40-man roster on June 19. After clearing waivers, he remained within the organization before being dealt to Texas. This move marks Ruiz’s third team this year, as the 30-year-old previously spent time with another club earlier in the season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For Texas, the acquisition provides an experienced arm as the team looks to bolster its pitching depth for the second half of the season. Ruiz brings a mid-90s fastball and late-inning experience, though he has struggled with consistency in recent years.

Dunning, 30, heads to Atlanta after posting solid numbers in Texas’ rotation over the past few seasons. The trade gives the Braves added depth and flexibility as they continue to navigate injuries within their pitching staff.

