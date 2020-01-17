Rawalpindi hosts regular meeting of Azerbaijan-Pakistan working groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th meeting between the working level groups of Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan took place in Rawalpindi, AzerTag reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of the development of military cooperation, issues of regional security and the strengthening of friendly relations between the armies of the two countries, including holding of joint events in 2020.

Following the meeting, a protocol was signed.

News.Az

News.Az