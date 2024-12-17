Real Madrid's star Vinicius Junior wins 2024 Best FIFA Men's Player award

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior poses with the Best Player trophy during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 ceremony in Doha on December 17, 2024. (Photo by Karim JAAFAR / AFP)

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Junior was named the men's player of the year at the FIFA Best awards ceremony held in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old claimed UEFA Champions League and La Liga success with the Spanish giants in 2024, and scored 32 goals for his club side across the calendar year, News.Az reports, citing Eurosport. One of those goals came in the Champions League final, a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium in June, as Carlo Ancelotti - who was named The Best FIFA Men's Coach - led Madrid to a record-extending 15th European crown.The Brazilian also netted a hat-trick in a 4-1 Spanish Super Cup final triumph against rivals Barcelona at the beginning of the year.Vinicius' victory in Doha comes two months after he dramatically missed out on the Ballon d'Or with Manchester City midfielder Rodri claiming the most prestigious individual prize in world football instead.In controversial circumstances, anger was sparked in Madrid after it was believed Vinicius would collect the 68th edition of the Ballon d'Or.Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony in France, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Ancelotti not showing up.In more cordial circumstances this time, Vinicius was in attendance to pick up his prize, with Madrid already present in the capital of Doha as they prepare for their Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca on Wednesday.Fiver Premier League players were named in The Best FIFA Team of the Year, with five more coming from Real Madrid and one from Barcelona.Emiliano Martinez claimed back The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award, which he won in 2022 after winning the FIFA World Cup, following another impressive season for Aston Villa.The shotstopper also got his place in the team of the year, alongside fellow English top-flight stars William Saliba of Arsenal and Man City trio Ruben Dias, Rodri and Erling Haaland.Real Madrid stars Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Bellingham, Toni Kroos and Vinicius all made the team, alongside Barcelona's 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho was also among the winners on Tuesday, as he picked up the Puskas Award for his stunning overhead kick against Everton last season.

