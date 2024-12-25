Reasons for Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash revealed
Reuters
The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia has released an official statement regarding the crash of an AZAL plane in Aktau, News.az reports.
The statement reads:
“Today, at around 09:30 Moscow time, an Embraer 190 aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani AZAL airline crashed while landing at the Aktau airport in Kazakhstan on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea. The plane was flying from Baku to Grozny.
The initial version is that after a collision with a flock of birds, due to an emergency situation on board the plane, the captain of the transport plane decided to "go" to an alternative airfield. Aktau was chosen as the alternative airfield.
Search and rescue operations are being carried out by the operational services of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Rosaviatsia is in contact with AZAL, the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”
