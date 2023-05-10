Reconstruction of Government Services Center started in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members participated in the event regarding the start of reconstruction and repair works of the Government Services Center in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done.

Reconstruction and repair of the Government Services Center began at the directions of President Ilham Aliyev. Former post office building and its premises will be overhauled here. The four-storey building after its overhaul will house “ASAN Khidmet” and “DOST Khidmet” centers, SMB (Small and Medium Business) house, Digital Development and Transport Ministry’s branch (post office, communications hub).

News.Az