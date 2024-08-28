Reforms in Jordan: What will the 2024 Parliamentary elections bring?
By Samir MuradovParliamentary elections in Jordan , scheduled for September 10, 2024, represent a significant event in the context of the country's political reforms. These elections are an important step toward the modernization of Jordan's political system, actively supported by King Abdullah. He has expressed hope that the 2024 elections will foster the development of a multi-party system and encourage the participation of licensed political parties, which, in turn, could lead to greater representation of various societal groups in government bodies.
The electoral system in Jordan has been modernized under a law adopted in 2022. The House of Representatives has 130 seats, 115 of which are elected through an open-list proportional representation system across 23 constituencies. Each constituency includes between three and nine seats, allowing for a diverse political landscape and ensuring representation of different interests and groups. Additionally, 15 seats in parliament are reserved for women, which is a significant step toward gender equality. These seats are allocated to women who received the most votes in their constituencies but did not win seats through their party lists. This approach encourages women's participation in politics and strengthens their voice in parliament.
Furthermore, nine seats in parliament are reserved for the Christian minority, and three more for the Chechen and Circassian minorities. This highlights Jordan's commitment to ensuring representation for all ethnic and religious groups in the legislative body, contributing to national unity and social harmony.
A significant innovation is that the new electoral law allows candidates representing political parties to participate in elections across districts. This change aims to stimulate the creation and development of political parties, which is a substantial step toward democratization. At the same time, these reforms do not imply a reduction in the king's powers, who continues to play a key role in Jordan's political system.
The Independent Election Commission of Jordan is responsible for ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process. The commission is actively working to increase election participation, particularly among women and youth, who play a crucial role in shaping the country's future. In the run-up to the elections, many educational programs and initiatives are being conducted to raise voter awareness of the importance of their vote and participation in the political process.
To ensure the fairness and transparency of the elections in Jordan, the European Union has sent an election observation mission. This international presence helps guarantee that the elections are conducted in accordance with international standards of democratic processes. Observers will monitor all stages of the elections—from the campaign to the counting of votes and the announcement of results—which contributes to increased trust in the election outcomes both domestically and internationally.
The 2024 elections in Jordan are taking place amidst a challenging economic situation, exacerbated by regional conflicts and global economic challenges. Economic difficulties affect public sentiment and increase attention to issues concerning domestic politics and the situation in neighboring countries. Nevertheless, the elections and the initiated political reforms are seen by many as an important step toward strengthening democratic institutions in Jordan and enhancing its role on the international stage.
These elections have the potential to become a turning point for Jordan, as they provide a unique opportunity for political renewal and the strengthening of civil society. Regardless of the election outcome, the process itself is already considered an important step towards a more open and inclusive political system that better reflects the interests of all the country's citizens.