Relations with Azerbaijan risen to the highest level in our history - Erdogan

Relations with Azerbaijan risen to the highest level in our history - Erdogan

Relations with Azerbaijan risen to the highest level in our history - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Our relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan have risen to the highest level in our history," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his statement on the results of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, News.az reports.

He also noted that Türkiye continues its efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and the world.

According to him, the membership of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an observer country in the Organization of Turkish States is an important diplomatic success.

News.Az