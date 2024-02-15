Relations with Azerbaijan strategically important for Lithuania - Lithuanian Charge d'Affaires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations with Azerbaijan are strategically significant for Lithuania, Lithuanian Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Viktoras Dagilis said during the event on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of the Lithuanian State, News.az reports.

"Friendly relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan are continuing. Lithuania has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the relations between the two countries are of strategic importance. The cordial relations between the sides, including governmental bodies and Presidents, as well as friendship between the peoples serve as the foundation of our relations. I am very glad to celebrate Independence Day in a country that cherishes its independence very much," he noted.

Dagilis also emphasized that although geographically Lithuania and Azerbaijan are far apart, they are united by a common history, mutual respect, cooperation, and values such as solidarity, struggle for independence, and respect for multicultural heritage.

"The development of the Lithuanian community in Azerbaijan is also a testament to the high level of relations between our countries," he added.

News.Az