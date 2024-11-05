Religious leaders play crucial role in advancing climate action, UN chief tells Baku summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the vital role of religious leaders in advancing climate change measures and achieving climate justice.

In his video message to the participants of the Global Summit of Religious Leaders, which kicked off in Baku on Tuesday, Guterres highlighted the devastating effects of climate change, noting that extreme temperatures, wildfires, droughts, and large-scale floods are now affecting every country, with the most vulnerable populations, particularly the poor, bearing the brunt of these crises, News.Az reports.Guterres stressed the importance of nations updating their national climate plans (NDCs) by next year, aiming to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. He also called for ensuring equity in climate action, so that all countries, especially those most affected, have the necessary resources to adapt and transition to a sustainable future."Achieving fairness means significantly increasing financial support for developing countries and establishing a robust loss and damage fund to assist those most impacted by climate-related disasters," Guterres added.

