Remains of another toddler found in mass grave in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

An investigation is underway by the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the General Prosecutor's Office regarding the discovery of massive human remains unearthed during the ongoing excavation works in the downtown of the liberated city of Khojaly (near the former carpet factory), News.Az reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Today, during the ongoing review and investigation in the aforementioned area, human remains belonging to another toddler were discovered. This discovery indicates that the human remains found in the mass grave belong to at least 5 individuals, with 2 likely being children, and that they were subjected to inhumane treatment and physical violence.

Currently, the examination of the scene continues to fully identify the human remains buried in the area.

News.Az