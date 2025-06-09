Renowned Ukrainian opera tenor killed on volunteer mission in Sumy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned Ukrainian opera singer Vladislav Horay has been killed while on a volunteer mission in the Sumy region, where intense fighting over territory continues.

Horay, a celebrated soloist with the Odesa National Opera, was described by the company as a “world-class tenor” and an “Honored Artist of Ukraine,” whose voice earned international recognition, News.Az reports citing CNN.

“The tragic news has shaken Ukraine’s entire artistic community,” the opera house said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “Horay was not only an exceptional performer — he was a symbol of strength, dignity, and kindness.”

The post did not specify the circumstances of his death.

A Facebook post by Horay on June 5 indicated he was fundraising for a Ukrainian naval unit.

Horay joined the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet in 1993 and performed in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and many other countries. He also toured Britain and sang at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

According to the Odesa Opera House, Vladislav Horay gave his final performance just one day before his death. The company shared a video of him singing the Neapolitan classic “’O Sole Mio,” calling it a poignant farewell.

“Today, we share this video with you. It is not just a performance. It is farewell. It is the last concert. It is the last gift from a singer who lived for the stage and left a piece of his soul there,” the opera house said.

Horay was reportedly killed while on a volunteer mission in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region — a hotspot in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The opera house did not provide further details about the mission or the circumstances of his death.

The Sumy region has seen intense fighting in recent weeks, with Russian forces making gradual gains toward the city of Sumy, the regional capital. While a full capture of the city appears unlikely to be Moscow’s immediate objective, the advance highlights the mounting pressure on Ukrainian forces across multiple fronts — from the northern border down to the Black Sea.

News.Az