Reorganization announced in Georgian presidential administration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The reorganization has been announced in the Georgian presidential administration, InterPressNews reported citing press service of the administration.

According to them, nobody has been dismissed yet, but it is reported that the number of employees will be halved.

"Reorganization has recently begun and at this stage, I cannot provide more details. No one has been dismissed, except for those who quit on the basis of the personal decision. Everything is going on in accordance with the law", - the press service said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The funding for the new president’s administration has been reduced by GEL 4 million to GEL 6 million; the former president's administration was financed by GEL 9,800,000. In addition, a decision has been made to reduce the number of employees of the new presidential administration from 140 to 60.

The funding for the new president’s administration has been reduced by GEL 4 million to GEL 6 million; the former president's administration was financed by GEL 9,800,000. In addition, a decision has been made to reduce the number of employees of the new presidential administration from 140 to 60.

News.Az

News.Az