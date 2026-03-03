Reports: Iran’s Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza killed in attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Just days after Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh was reportedly killed, the country’s newly appointed defence chief, Seyed Majid ibn al-Reza, is now also said to have died in Israeli airstrikes, according to The Spectator Index.

The strikes form part of a major US-Israel military operation targeting Iran’s military and strategic sites, described as one of the most extensive air campaigns in decades. Earlier reports suggested that Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Pakpour was also among the casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

US President Donald Trump called the operation, named Operation Epic Fury, a preventive measure against threats from Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign aimed to support Iranians in shaping their future.

The attacks follow the collapse of diplomatic talks over Iran’s nuclear program. US officials stated that Iran refused demands to halt enrichment of nuclear fuel and claimed control over enough uranium to potentially produce several nuclear bombs. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.

In response, Iran has launched missiles and drones targeting Israel, US military bases in the Gulf, and civilian areas, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The violence has also disrupted global energy routes, particularly at the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 million barrels of oil per day, sparking concerns about rising oil prices and economic turbulence.

