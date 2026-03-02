Yandex metrika counter

Iran appoints Majid Ebnelreza as acting defense minister

Iran appoints Majid Ebnelreza as acting defense minister
Iran’s president has appointed Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza as acting defence minister after his predecessor was killed in Israeli-US strikes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“By order of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza has been appointed as acting defence minister,” said deputy for presidential communications Mehdi Tabatabaei on X.


