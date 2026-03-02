Iran appoints Majid Ebnelreza as acting defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s president has appointed Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza as acting defence minister after his predecessor was killed in Israeli-US strikes, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“By order of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Revolutionary Guards general Majid Ebnelreza has been appointed as acting defence minister,” said deputy for presidential communications Mehdi Tabatabaei on X.

