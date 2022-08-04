Representatives of Azerbaijani Navy take part in int’l exercises (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Naval Forces of the Azerbaijan Army are taking part in the exercises "Eurasian partnership mine counter measure dive" held in Constanța, Romania on August 01-05, 2022 within the framework of the partnership program with the United States of America, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main objectives of the annually held exercises are to discuss and exchange experience with partners on mine counter measure, maritime security operations and infrastructure protection, as well as to establish professional relationships.

