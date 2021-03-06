Representatives of diplomatic corps and military attaches visit liberated Merdinli village, Fuzuli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of diplomatic corps and military attaches in Azerbaijan have visited the liberated from Armenian occupation Merdinli village of Fuzuli district.

The visit aims to acquaint the diplomats and military attaches with the atrocities and crime scenes committed by the Armenian armed forces in Fuzuli city.

The diplomats and military attaches were accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice-President Elchin Amirbayov, Deputy Foreign Minister, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev and other officials.

The diplomats, military attaches and journalists viewed the current state of the mosque in the village of Merdinli, which the Armenians used as a stable, insulting the religious feelings of not only the Azerbaijani people but also all Muslims.

News.Az