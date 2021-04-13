Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku

Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Participants of the “New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” conference, hosted by Azerbaijan’s ADA University on Tuesday, visited the Military Trophy Park in Baku.

Representatives of leading international think tanks were accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and other officials.

The guests were informed about the facts proving Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan.

News.Az