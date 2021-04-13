Yandex metrika counter

Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku

Participants of the “New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” conference, hosted by Azerbaijan’s ADA University on Tuesday, visited the Military Trophy Park in Baku.

Representatives of leading international think tanks were accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and other officials.

The guests were informed about the facts proving Armenia’s war crimes against Azerbaijan.

News about - Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku

News about - Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku

News about - Representatives of leading int’l think tanks visit Military Trophy Park in Baku


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      