Reps of Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office visit Air Force military unit (PHOTO)

In accordance with the Joint Action Plan for 2022 signed by the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office visited one of the military units of the Air Force, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The visitors got acquainted with the living conditions of servicemen, inspected the dormitory, warehouses, canteen and other administrative rooms.

Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office highly appreciated the conditions created for effective leisure time activities in the military unit, the work carried out with the military personnel in the field of patriotism and education.

In the end, the sides exchanged views on the protection of the rights of military personnel, the study of human rights and other issues.

