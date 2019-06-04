Reps of IOM Azerbaijan Mission visits Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 31 May 2019, Vladimir Gjorgjiev, the Chief of IOM Mission to Azerbaijan met with Ramin Guluzade, the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Mission’s press service told News.Az.

Gjorgjiev gave valuable information to the minister about IOM history, principles, its local projects, achievements, role of the IOM Azerbaijan in country level affairs, international and regional migration processes.

Gjorgjiev expressed the interest of the organization in cooperation with the Ministry in the framework of projects implemented in the country.

For his part, Ramin Guluzade talked about the local and international projects implemented by the Ministry in Azerbaijan.

Further both sides exchanged views and information on the application of strategic priorities and innovations within the framework of mutual cooperation between the IOM and the Ministry, as well as on the maintenance of the relevant cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az