Reservists in Azerbaijan undergo training (VIDEO)

According to the training plan for 2024, a training session with the participation of a group of reservists continues in one of the military units in Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Educational talks are held with reservists, who are provided with military uniforms and other supplies, safety rules are communicated, dozens of drill training are held.

There are all conditions in the military unit for military personnel's nutrition with high-calorie and high-quality food.

In the following days of the training session, various tasks will be

accomplished in accordance with the plan in order to increase the level of combat training, knowledge and skills of reservists, and to improve their practical skills.

