Resident of Azerbaijan's Tovuz injured in landmine blast

A resident of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district was injured in a landmine explosion, said the Interior Ministry’s regional press service group in Ganja, News.Az reports.

The incident occurred this morning in the district's village of Alibeyli.

The district police department received information that a resident of the village Abdulla Alasgarov was blown up by a mine.

In turn, police officers immediately arrived at the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

According to the information, his left leg was injured.

