Residents of Zengilan's Agalı village start to return to their homes today- PHOTO

Residents of Zengilan's Agalı village start to return to their homes today- PHOTO

Residents of Zengilan's Agalı village start to return to their homes today- PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the resettlement of the residents of Agali village, rebuilt on the basis of the "smart village" concept, in the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Zangilan district, started,News.az reports.

Before the occupation, this administrative area united 3 villages.

In that period, 40 families (154 people) lived in the First Agali, 60 families (245 people) in the Second Agali, and 161 families (675 people) in the Third Agali. Currently, the total number of families from these villages is 352 (1504 people).

In the first phase, 41 families will be relocated to Yeni Agalı village.

News.Az