Resolution on Azerbaijan excluded from Minsk Declaration

The summer session of the OSCE PA in Minsk concluded with the adoption of the Minsk Declaration.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to BELTA that the Resolution on Eastern Europe has been excluded from the Minsk Declaration.

The resolution was included in the draft of the Minsk Declaration and sparked heated discussion among parliamentarians. As a result of voting, the votes were divided equally - 43 people voted "opposed" and the same number "in favour". In accordance with the regulations, it was decided not to include the resolution in the Minsk Declaration. Session participant, the chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Valery Voronetsky, during the debate stressed that "the resolution is very unprofessional, incompetent, confrontational."

To recall, on July 8, the Human Rights and Humanitarian Committee of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly at the session in Minsk adopted a resolution "The situation in Eastern Europe", in which the governments of Belarus, Russia and Azerbaijan were criticized.

Criticism of Belarus is connected with non-transparent elections, freedom of speech, detention of participants in protest actions and presence of political prisoners. Azerbaijan and Russia were criticized both for the internal situation.

