Resorts of North Caucasus and Azerbaijan can introduce single ski pass

A single ski pass may appear in the resorts of the North Caucasus Federal District of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The statement was made by Rustam Tapayev , deputy director general of company Northern Caucasus Resorts (NCR), at business forum "Invest in the Caucasus".

"NCR is engaged in the formation of a large tourist cluster on the entire Caucasus mountain range. Now we’re actively cooperating with the resorts that are located in Azerbaijan and plan to develop further, make common calendars, interact with tourists, up to a single ski pass," he stressed, abz.az reported.

The ski pass is a magnetic card that allows you to go through the turnstile to the ski station, where you can use all the lifts and go down any ski routes for an unlimited number of times.

