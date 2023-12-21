Right of return of Western Azerbaijanis in highlight of Moroccan media

Moroccan media outlets have published an article highlighting the international conference organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community in Baku on the theme “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”.

The article, published in the Moroccan daily newspaper "L'Opinion", drew the readers` attention to the calamities that befell the Azerbaijani compatriots and the right of return of the Western Azerbaijanis.

It highlighted the forced uprooting of around 300,000 Azerbaijanis living in Armenia from their historical lands between 1987-1991. The expulsion resulted in 216 brutal murders, 1154 injuries, and forced migration to Azerbaijan to escape Armenian violence.

The author also addressed the systematic destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Armenia. For the past three decades, Armenia has denied Azerbaijanis access to their cemeteries, cultural heritage, and holy places.

News.Az