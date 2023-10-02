Right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to be discussed with UN human rights rapporteurs

On October 3, Azerbaijani MP Kamal Jafarov will visit the Swiss city of Geneva to participate in the presentation of the periodic report of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on Armenia, News.Az reports.

At the event, MP Jafarov will present his position paper as deputy chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Youth Union.

During the visit, the MP is scheduled to meet with UN human rights rapporteurs to discuss the issue of recognizing the Western Azerbaijanis' right to return.

News.Az