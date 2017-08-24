Rivals of Azerbaijani Garabakh FC in the Champions League group stage become known

The draw ceremony for the Champions League group stages began at 8 pm by Baku time in Monaco, APA reports.

32 teams, taking part in the main round, were divided into 8 groups. Azerbaijani team for the first time presented in the group stage of the Champions League.



Five-time Azerbaijani champion Garabakh FC will compete in the C group and rivals of Garabakh FC are: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma.



Results of the draw:



Group A Benfica, Man Utd, Basel, CSKA Moscow

Group B Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic

Group C Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag

Group D Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting

Group E Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor

Group F Shakhtar, Man City, Napoli, Feyenoord

Group G Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig

Group H Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL

