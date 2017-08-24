Rivals of Azerbaijani Garabakh FC in the Champions League group stage become known
The draw ceremony for the Champions League group stages began at 8 pm by Baku time in Monaco, APA reports.
32 teams, taking part in the main round, were divided into 8 groups. Azerbaijani team for the first time presented in the group stage of the Champions League.
Five-time Azerbaijani champion Garabakh FC will compete in the C group and rivals of Garabakh FC are: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma.
Results of the draw:
Group A Benfica, Man Utd, Basel, CSKA Moscow
Group B Bayern Munich, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic
Group C Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Qarabag
Group D Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting
Group E Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, Maribor
Group F Shakhtar, Man City, Napoli, Feyenoord
Group G Monaco, Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig
Group H Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL
News.Az