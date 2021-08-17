Roads ‘important’ for comprehensive development of East Zangazur: Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Roads are of special importance for the comprehensive development of the whole region, of East Zangazur. When the investment program for the liberated lands was launched, tunnels were built for these projects on my instructions, including one on the road to Shusha and here. The construction of a tunnel is also difficult, especially in such a difficult mountainous terrain. At the same time, it is very expensive. But we are doing it and we will do it. Because it is necessary for the development of the region, for East Zangazur,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the groundbreaking ceremony for a 3.4-kilometer tunnel to be built on the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

“When people return here, they will have very comfortable communication with other regions of Azerbaijan. The link between Kalbajar and Lachin districts will grow stronger – the construction of an airport is planned in Lachin district. At the same time, travel in the direction of Kalbajar-Goygol-Ganja will become more comfortable. The work done in just eight to nine months shows again that we have a very strong will,” the head of state noted.

News.Az