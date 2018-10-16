Rob Sobhani: President Ilham Aliyev built bright future for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The growth of Azerbaijan's middle class is solely due to President Ilham Aliyev's wise decisions on the economy”

President Ilham Aliyev has built a bright future for Azerbaijan, Rob Sobhani, director general of the Caspian Group Holdings, told Trend.

“The most important characteristic of President Aliyev's art of statecraft is the patient pursuit of his vision to make Azerbaijan a modern, prosperous and religiously tolerant country. In the case of President Aliyev's policy of ensuring the uninterrupted exploration, development and transportation of energy resources from the Caspian Sea basin to international markets, it has been a 100 percent success,” he said.

Sobhani pointed out that President Aliyev has shown the world and the international investor community that Azerbaijan is a reliable and trusted partner for the transportation of energy resources from the Caspian Sea basin.

“What President Aliyev's wise policy has produced is this: making Azerbaijan the key hub and corridor for oil and gas exports. This has in turn benefited the people of Azerbaijan because when investors come to Azerbaijan they hire workers which helps the local economy, and equally important, stability allows for a steady stream of revenues for Azerbaijan from the sale of oil and gas to international markets. “

He went on to add that the economic miracle that President Aliyev has achieved for the people of Azerbaijan goes to the heart of human rights.

“By being a good captain of Azerbaijan's economy President Aliyev has given every citizen of his country the human right to live in dignity. The human right of every Azerbaijani to have a good paying job, steady source of income, roof over their head and food on the table is due to President Aliyev's tremendous achievement in growing Azerbaijan's economy,” noted the US expert.

According to the World Bank, poverty rates have dropped to a very low level in Azerbaijan which means that more Azerbaijani citizens are now in the middle class, he said. “The growth of Azerbaijan's middle class is solely due to President Ilham Aliyev's wise decisions on the economy.”

“Equally important, President Aliyev recognizes that Azerbaijan's economy cannot be one-dimensional and rely solely on energy exports. For this reason he has been focusing on regional economic development (rail and road links between Baku and other major towns and cities), tourism sector (which is very important for job creation), agriculture, encouraging small and medium size enterprises and light manufacturing such as investing in renewable energy,” he said.

Sobhani noted that President Ilham Aliyev is not only continuing the legacy of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, but has built a bright future of the people of Azerbaijan.

Further, Sobhani spoke about Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of sports over the last 15 years.

“There is a famous saying that a sound mind needs a sound body. It is clear that President Aliyev also believes in this saying because he has invested time, energy and effort into making Azerbaijan an up and coming venue for international sports tournaments,” he said.

This wise and forward-thinking policy of President Aliyev has brought international prestige for Azerbaijan, noted the US expert.

“If journalists ever come up with the term "sports-tourism" they can thank President Aliyev and Azerbaijan because by hosting sporting events Azerbaijan has attracted thousands of tourists as well. The other important aspect of President Aliyev's emphasis on sports is the image it gives to the outside world which is a nation that is on the move, a nation that is dynamic, a nation that is physically active.”

In short, President Aliyev has elevated the image of Azerbaijan on the global arena by making Azerbaijan a destination for hosting international sporting events, added Sobhani.

News.Az