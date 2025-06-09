Robert Lewandowski refuses to play for Poland under current coach

"Given the current circumstances and a loss of confidence in the coach, I’ve decided to step back from the national team while he is still in the role," Lewandowski wrote on social media. "I still hope for another opportunity to play for the best fans in the world."

Probierz, who took over as Poland’s head coach in 2023, recently stripped Lewandowski of the captaincy and handed it to Inter Milan’s Piotr Zieliński. The Polish Football Association confirmed the change on Sunday, adding that the coach had informed Lewandowski, the squad, and the coaching staff of the decision in person.

Though not included in Poland’s June squad — officially to allow for rest after a long season with Barcelona — Lewandowski was seen on the bench during Friday’s friendly win over Moldova, supporting teammate Kamil Grosicki in his farewell match.

Lewandowski is Poland’s most capped player with 158 appearances and also its all-time leading scorer with 85 goals. He has represented his country at two World Cups and four European Championships, making his captaincy debut in a 2013 qualifier against San Marino.

Poland are set to play Finland in Helsinki on Tuesday as they aim to maintain a perfect record in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.